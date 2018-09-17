Hollywood's A-list couples were out at the 2018 Emmy Awards!

The stars hit the red carpet on Monday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and they weren't shy about showing some PDA. Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Colin Jost -- who co-hosted the show with fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che -- started off the night early, looking glamorous and in love while striking a pose.

Meanwhile, Sarah Paulson attended the ceremony with girlfriend Holland Taylor, the American Horror Story actress rocking a voluminous black gown while Taylor looked regal in an embroidered jacket.

ET also spoke to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, who were celebrating Biel's first Emmy nomination, for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for her role on The Sinner. Timberlake beamed by his wife's side.

"I'm just so proud," he said of her big achievement. "I know how hard she worked, you know, not just as a lead actress, but also a producer. ... I'm just so happy to be here."

See all the sweet couples who hit the red carpet together in the slideshow below!

