Sarah Paulson Doesn't Care About Critics of Her Relationship With 'Spectacular' Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson is living her life -- no matter what anybody has to say about it.

The 43-year-old actress opens up about her relationship with Holland Taylor, 75, in the June issues of Modern Luxury, revealing that she doesn't care about those criticizing the pair's 32-year age gap.

"If someone wants to spend any time thinking I'm strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that's their problem," she said. "I'm doing just fine."

The Ocean's 8 star's attitude about her relationship with Taylor applies to her ideas about aging. “If being older means the kind of roles that I’m getting to play now because of all the ups and downs and hills and valleys preceding it, I say bring it on,” she shared.

“Every once in a while, I’ll go, ‘Wow. That’s seven years shy of 50.’ That’s the big five-oh. But then I go, ‘Stop running seven years down the road. You have no idea what your life will look like and where you’ll be,'" she continued. "And that’s just what makes life so sweet. You cross your fingers, take a deep breath and jump. And that’s really all you can do.”

Paulson first confirmed her romance with Taylor in March 2016, about a decade after they first met at a dinner party, according to The New York Times. At the time, Paulson was dating actress Cherry Jones, who was 18 years her senior.

In a February interview with Town & Country, Paulson said she doesn't "want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. "My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business."

"Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk," she added of her relationship with Taylor. "Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other."

