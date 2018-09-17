Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are looking amazing.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Johansson dazzled in a sparkly white dress and silver heels, and swept back her hair in a chic side-part. Meanwhile, Jost -- who's hosting the annual awards show with fellow Saturday Night Live cast member Michael Che -- looked dapper in a burgundy suit and a black bow tie.

Check out the two as they lovingly gaze at one another on the red carpet.

The two were first linked last May when they attended Dave Chappelle’s birthday bash in New York City with friends last August.

In April, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Hollywood premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. Johansson told ET at the time that she was “excited” to have Jost, 36, by her side.

“It was all right. It was not bad, you know -- get some laughs in and enjoy it,” the 33-year-old actress said. “I'm just excited to share this experience with him because I'm so excited to see the film. I haven't seen it before!”

