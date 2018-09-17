Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are celebrating a very special night.

The couple attended the 2018 Emmy Awards on Monday, where Biel is nominated for her first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner. The actress looked gorgeous in a strapless white Ralph & Russo gown and her hair in loose waves, with her husband on her arm for her big night.

ET's Nancy O'Dell spoke with the pair about the 36-year-old actress' nomination.

"It feels amazing, it's like a dream," Biel said. "Who knows if this will ever happen again, so I'm trying to enjoy every moment of it. I feel like I'm floating along and smiling a lot. My cheeks hurt a lot."

Meanwhile, Timberlake beamed by his wife's side.

"I'm just so proud," he said of her big achievement. "I know how hard she worked, you know, not just as a lead actress, but also a producer ... I'm just so happy to be here."

As for looking amazing, Biel revealed the secret to her flawless physique.

"It's hard work and a lot of genetics," she shared. "Thank you, Mom. Thank you, Grandma."

Timberlake, 37, was also very supportive of his wife in July when the Emmy nominations were revealed. The singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story of Biel as her character on the USA show, Cora Tannetti, which also announced her nomination.

"Yeeaahhhh," Timberlake wrote alongside three flexing muscle emojis.

Biel also reacted to her big achievement by sharing a picture of herself drinking champagne. "I’m so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I’m drinking alone," she wrote alongside a smiling selfie. "No shame in my champagne game!"

ET spoke with Biel in April, when she hinted that the two are ready for more kids. Watch below:

