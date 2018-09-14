Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel take Italy!

The "Say Something" crooner and his lovely wife embarked on a fun and relaxing drive through the Italian countryside during their time off. On Thursday, Timberlake shared a video taken by Biel and set to the tune of "That's Amore," where the two are enjoying each other's company as he drives a red, vintage convertible sports car.

TheSinner star then turns the camera on selfie mode and is seen smiling wide, wearing a black-and-white plaid top and sunglasses, with her hair covered by a white, banana-print scarf.

Biel, on her end, also posted a couple of car selfies on her Instagram, captioning the shots, "Ciao. 🇮🇹."

On Friday, the two continued their Italian adventures by each posing alongside the classy two-seater and showing off their stylish ensembles.

Both captioning their snaps, "TUSCAN DRIP," Biel wore a black dress with red-and-white polka dots, strappy sandals and a leather jacket. Her hair was swept up in a simple updo and she rocked a bold red lip.

Timberlake looked calm and relaxed in a navy shirt with white polka dots, a black jacket and dark pants with black shoes and a fedora.

The trip appears to be a quick one, as the singer is expected to continue his Man of the Woods World Tour in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sept. 19. Biel and their 3-year-old son, Silas, have been spending the summer on the road with Timberlake.

Last month, Biel opened up about how she and Timberlake make their relationship work with their busy careers.

"I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it]," she said during an appearance on Today. That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

For more on the gorgeous twosome, watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jessica Biel Is Superhero Chic in Funny Facepaint Pic With Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel Says Her Marriage to Justin Timberlake Is the 'Biggest Priority'

Jessica Biel Attempts a Stunt Inspired by 'Cirque du Soleil' With Help From Justin Timberlake -- Watch!

Related Gallery