Jessica Biel Gets a Kiss From Son Silas to the Delight of Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is really feeling the love in Paris, France.

The 37-year-old singer is on the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour, and brought along his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 3-year-old son, Silas. While taking in the sights with his family, Timberlake snapped a photo of Biel, dressed in a crisp white blouse, getting a smooch from her long-haired son, who was sporting matching black-and-white shorts and shirt with sailboat prints.

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love’ then I'm out...," the doting dad captioned the pic on Instagram.

Biel has been getting a lot of kisses on this trip!

Earlier this week, Timberlake posted another photo of him giving the 36-year-old actress a smooch on her head while in front of the Eiffel Tower. He simply captioned the image, "Midnight."

Timberlake later shared a video with his Instagram followers of him and Biel dancing while wearing high-top sneakers. "When you drop heat with heat on your feet but your Wifey has heat on her feet too...," the "Say Something" singer wrote.

Back in April, ET caught up with Biel, who hinted that she and Timberlake might be ready for more kids.

"You know, kids are amazing. They are really hard, but they are really amazing," she said at the time. "I think it would be amazing to have a bigger family. I don't know if that is in the cards for us, we will see."

