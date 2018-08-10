Justin Timberlake can add writer to his resume!

The 37-year-old musician announced on Friday that he's written his first book, entitled Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me. Due out Oct. 30, the book will be filled with pictures and stories from his childhood to the present day. According to a press release, the book will also have "anecdotes, reflections, and observations on his life and work to give readers more context behind what inspires him and what goes into producing a highly orchestrated live show and tour."

Delving into his days touring with *NSYNC, his most popular Saturday Night Live sketches and the stories behind his hit songs, Hindsight is sure to give fans insight into the entertainer's life. But it won't just be career highlights that are featured in the book! Readers can also expect a peek into his personal life, with stories about his childhood in Memphis, Tennessee, and tributes to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 3-year-old son, Silas.

“At this significant time in my life, I wanted to share the moments that helped make me the artist I am today. I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers as well as my son,” Timberlake said in a press release. “Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for."

Timberlake took to Instagram on Friday to share his excitement over the news and reveal the cover for the book, which features half of his face against a white background.

"Guys, I have some news! I've been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight," the "Say Something" singer wrote alongside a pic of him excitedly holding up the book to his face. "I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you."

Currently on his Man of the Woods world tour, Timberlake has performed shows in Denmark and Germany this month. During a recent stop in Copenhagen, Timberlake took a break to help Biel, 36, live out her "totally irrational Cirque du Soleil dream" by assisting her with a handstand trick.

"This is my husband indulging my totally irrational Cirque du Soleil dream," Biel captioned the amazing Instagram video. "(Cirque du Soleil, if you’re reading this CALL ME) #MOTWTOUR."

