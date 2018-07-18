Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Continue to Be the Cutest Couple in Amsterdam: Pics!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have taken their love to Amsterdam.

The adorable duo, who tied the knot in 2012, shared pics and videos from their romantic getaway via Instagram on Tuesday, proving once again that they're #RelationshipGoals.

It appears the two spent the day exploring the city by boat, sharing laughs while sipping on champagne.

In another video, Biel can be seen running her fingers through her brunette tresses, getting herself picture perfect for the camera. Timberlake, who was already filming, calls her out, saying, "Did you just fix your hair?"

"Yeah!" she exclaims, unashamedly. "I did."

"It was good already!" Timberlake replies.

Timberlake, 37, and Biel, 36, seem to be enjoying all the downtime they can get during breaks from the singer's Man of the Woods tour. The Memphis, Tennessee, native's next show kicks off Wednesday in Antwerp, Belgium, and wraps Jan. 29, 2019 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

Hear more on how Timberlake has been spending his time off with Biel in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Living Their Best Lives at Wimbledon: Pics!

Justin Timberlake Releases New Song 'SoulMate' -- Listen!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share PDA Moment in Paris -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery