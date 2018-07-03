Justin Timberlake Releases New Song 'SoulMate' -- Listen!

Justin Timberlake is back with a brand-new song!

The 37-year-old singer released his latest track, "SoulMate" on Tuesday, and it's clearly inspired by a memorable night out. Timberlake sings about getting down and dirty with a special someone, his "soulmate for the night."

"I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm / And I can feel your frequency, so unique / In other words, such a freak, set me free," he sings. "I wanna be your soulmate, for the night / Let me put my soul on you, it's only right / Let me pull you up out your body, into mine / Let me be your soulmate for the night."

Timberlake kicks off the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour on Tuesday, with back-to-back shows at Paris' AccorHotels Arena before he heads to Scotland.

The GRAMMY winner, who will be in Europe until Aug. 29, took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet shot of himself with his soulmate, wife Jessica Biel, cuddling up in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"Midnight," he captioned the cute shot.

Midnight. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

