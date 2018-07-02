Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share PDA Moment in Paris -- See the Pic!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are basking in the glow of the City of Light.

Timberlake and his lady love commemorated their time in the gorgeous metropolis of Paris, France, with a sweet, surprisingly well-lit snapshot taken beside the river Seine.

In the photo, the 37-year-old musician -- who's rocking his signature denim over-shirt and black hat -- gives the 36-year-old sweater-clad actress an adoring kiss on her head as they embrace, with the illuminated spire of the Eiffel Tower in the background.

"Midnight," Timberlake succinctly captioned the heartwarming pic.

The pair are currently in Paris ahead of Timberlake's first stop on the European leg of his international Man of the Woods Tour.

Midnight. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 4:32pm PDT

After wrapping up the first leg of the tour with a performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 2, Timberlake took a month-long hiatus before flying across the Atlantic.

Timberlake is set to kick off his jaunt through Europe with back to back shows at Paris' AccorHotels Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday, before heading to Scotland for a concert in Glasgow on July. He will remain in Europe until August 29, and returns to the U.S. on Sept. 19, finally wrapping up his world tour in on Jan. 29, 2019.

Recently, Biel spoke with ET about watching her husband play huge concerts in front of massive crowds and admitted that, despite having seen him perform countless times, she's still floored by each show.

"One of the best parts, I think, of being on tour is seeing someone react to the show who's never seen the show before," she shared. "Because I've seen it a lot of times and even still it's absolutely awe-inspiring every time."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Jessica Biel's Adorable Reaction to Husband Justin Timberlake's Superfan Surprise (Exclusive)

Jessica Biel Supports Justin Timberlake at *NSYNC Walk of Fame Ceremony

Jessica Biel Hints She and Justin Timberlake Are Ready for More Kids (Exclusive)

Related Gallery