Jessica Biel looks like she might have gotten a makeover from her 3-year-old son, Silas, in her latest Instagram post.

The 36-year-old actress and producer took to social media to share her fabulous new look, and got a sexy photobomb in the process.

"What. Why are you staring? I look perfectly normal… is there someone behind me?!” Biel captioned the pic of herself with a painted blue facemask and colorful accents, which features her husband, Justin Timberlake, peeking out from behind her.

Biel recently spoke out about her marriage to Timberlake on the Today show, noting that she prioritizes it above everything else in her life.

“I just really feel like you have to work hard [at it],” she said. “That doesn’t change if you work at home or in an office or you’re on a tour, it doesn’t change, the work doesn’t change. The being devoted to the relationship is our biggest priority.”

Timberlake recently wrapped up the European leg of his Man of the Woods tour and is enjoying a brief break before touring North America.

Last month, Biel shared a sweet shot of herself, Timberlake, and Silas walking on the beach, writing, “Do we look European? Because we sure feel European! Summer, please never end… thank you #MOTWtour for such an incredible adventure.”

