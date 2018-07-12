See Justin Timberlake's Sweet Reaction to Jessica Biel's First-Ever Emmy Nomination

Justin Timberlake is proud of his wife, Jessica Biel.

Biel earned her first Emmy nomination on Thursday for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on The Sinner, and Timberlake reacted on his Instagram Stories. The singer shared a picture of Biel as her character on the USA show, Cora Tannetti, which also announced her nomination.

"Yeeaahhhh," Timberlake wrote alongside three flexing muscle emojis.

Biel also reacted to her big achievement on Thursday.

"I’m so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I’m drinking alone," she wrote alonside a smiling selfie. "No shame in my champagne game!"

Timberlake and Biel have been spending plenty of quality time together during the singer's "Man of the Woods" tour. Earlier this week, the two were in the stands at Wimbledon in London, England, to cheer on Serena Williams, both smiling big and clearly enjoying themselves. Timberlake also recently Instagrammed a sweet photo of their son, Silas, giving Biel a kiss in Paris, France, as well as one of just the two of them on a romantic nighttime outing in the City of Light.

ET spoke with Biel in May, where she revealed her number one parenting hack with Silas. Watch below:

