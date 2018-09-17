The stars are in shock!

Fresh off of accepting their wins onstage at the 70th Annual Primetime Emmys Awards on Monday night, TV’s top actors head backstage to the press room to share their stunned excitement with a room full of journalists — and their reactions are priceless.

- “Also I just wanted to say y’all are being rude right now. I know that you’ve got to be typing and working right now and that’s why you’re not looking up, but if we were at a comedy show right now I would be cussing all of y’all out.” —- Tiffany Haddish calling out the reporters in the press room looking down at their computers.

- “I met my wife in this show, so in that way it gave me my future family an my life from here on out. That’s the main thing it did for me.” — Kit Harrington on how Game of Thrones has changed his life.

- “I don’t know who that guy was I hugged, but it was the guy from Atlanta.” — Bill Hader on hugging strangers in the Emmys audience before accepting the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy.

“I feel like our show adds a little relief for the outsider. We celebrate people who dance outside the box and those are my favorite kinds of people. Those stories need to be told and I think there is value in those stories.” — RuPaul on why RuPaul’s Drag Race has continued to grow in popularity over the past ten years.

“You know what, I was wearing rubber pants just in anticipation.” — Henry Winkler on whether or not he peed his pants when they announced his name for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Barry.

- “I think in the drinking game were just trying to keep American sober. They really just need their wits about them right now because you cant drink the pain away. Has his name really not come up once? Wow! That’s something.” — John Oliver’s response to the fact that President Trump’s name was not mentioned during the Emmys. (When a reporter then asked if this means that “we’re moving on,” Oliver was quick to respond with, “No it f**king doesn’t!”)

- “Well, everyone knows that I’m a neurotic mess. I don’t think there’s any way to hide that. It’s easier to act than to be yourself in front of a room full of people. I felt like I had a lot to live up to. I got really lucky tonight, but the truth came out that night and everyone was OK with it. It was the best case scenario and it felt like the only way to win was to lose, so I feel like a loser. I feel like a disappointment.” — Merritt Wever on her struggles with delivering an Emmys acceptance speech.

- “Method Man, baby!” — Tracy Morgan, who presented tonight along with Jimmy Kimmel, on which rapper turned actor is the most talented onscreen.

“Yes, walking around on the red carpet acting like nothing is happening with this thing sitting in my pocket was kind of a nerve-wracking experience to be honest. It was such a valuable thing but now its sitting where it belongs.” — Glenn Weiss, the winner who proposed to his girlfriend Jan Svedndsen during his acceptance speech, on walking the red carpet while hiding an engagement ring in his pocket.

”My lipstick popped out of my purse and landed in my lap [during the show]... so [my agent] said, ‘If you win, just bring your purse with you on stage to cover the stain.’ And I told him, ‘I’m not going to win!’ So he was just saying to me, ‘I told you so! I told you so!’” — Regina King on what her agent was whispering in her ear before she took the stage to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series.

