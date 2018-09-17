Tiffany Haddish is a walking rainbow at the 2018 Emmys!

All eyes were on the comedian as she arrived in a vibrant, multicolored gown with a plunging neckline by Prabal Gurung. The custom, hand-plisséd chiffon dress in crimson, azure, citron and lime was inspired by the flag of Eritrea, the home country of Haddish's father.

"It's the only one that exists," Haddish dished to ET's Kevin Frazier. "'Cause I asked him to make a dress that represents Eritrea, my father's country, so these are the same colors as the flag from Eritrea."

Haddish's slick ponytail complemented her statement look, allowing all the attention to focus on the colorful piece, adorned with geometric earrings.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Night School actress showed off the beautiful colors and movement of the gown as she twirled for the cameras.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Here's what some fans on Twitter thought of the look:

Will Tiffany Haddish please report to gym class. I repeat, will Tiffany Haddish please report to gym class. #Emmyspic.twitter.com/671O7COY6V — jackie (@jacqpatton) September 17, 2018

Tiffany Haddish is the real life Rainbow Brite and I'm obsessed #Emmyspic.twitter.com/bvhy4iMdAc — OneMoreJoke (@OneMJoke) September 17, 2018

Haddish seemed to agree with the parachute comparison, asking Frazier, "Doesn't it remind you of, like, candy or a parachute in first grade? Hot Dog on a Stick, maybe?"

See the rest of the stars on the red carpet.

Related Gallery

Actress Jenifer Lewis explains why she's wearing Nike to the Emmys:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ricky Martin on First Emmy Nomination: "I Feel Humbled" (Exclusive)

Heidi Klum Explains Her Massive Ring on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet Alongside Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz

Why Sandra Oh Takes Her Game-Changing Emmy Nomination With 'Great Responsibility' (Exclusive)