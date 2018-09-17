The Game of Thrones cast came to slay the red carpet in style!

The hit show racked up seven nominations, including best drama series, and the leading ladies and gentlemen delivered major looks.

Emilia Clarke stunned in a beautiful lace floral embroidered gown by Dior, completed with statement earrings and a sleek 'do.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kit Harington was dapper in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit and tie. His GoT sweetheart and real-life wife Rose Leslie was absent.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie matched the gold carpet in a bright, sunshine-yellow dress and matching flats.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Nathalie Emanuel was elegant in a strapless black gown and red lips.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage arrived with wife Erica Schmidt in a classic black suit.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau was handsome in a velvet, camel-brown tux jacket, black trousers, white shirt and bow tie, alongside his wife, Nukaaka Coster-Waldau.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

See all the must-see celeb looks from the Emmys.

