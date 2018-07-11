Newlyweds Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Ecstatically Car Shop in London: Pic

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie definitely have that newlywed glow!

The couple -- who recently tied the knot at Leslie's family's castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland -- were spotted car shopping in London on Wednesday, looking more in love than ever. Leslie laughed as she put her arm around Harington, the two clearly in great spirits. Later, they held hands in the parking lot.

Harington and Leslie, both 31, met on the set of Game of Thrones and got engaged last September after five years of dating. Fellow GoT stars Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and more were in attendance at the dazzling wedding late last month.

Leslie memorably stunned in a gorgeous $20,000 Elie Saab wedding dress, and sported a perfect flower crown.

ET spoke to Harington last July, where he talked about finding real-life love with Leslie on-set of their HBO hit, although her character, Ygritte, was killed off the show in season six.

“I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven,” he said at the time. “I mean, it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”

