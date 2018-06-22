'Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Married!

Something tells us this is the happiest wedding the Game of Thrones cast has ever seen.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at the actress' family's castle, Wardhill, in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on Saturday. It was a star-studded affair as fellow Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke and more were there to watch the couple say "I do."

Harington and Leslie, who starred as love interests Jon Snow and Ygritte from seasons four through six on the HBO series, found love in real life, and got engaged last September after five years of dating. They announced their wedding date in May.

In an October interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington revealed that he nearly ruined his proposal to Leslie, deciding to forgo his extravagant plans and pop the question a day early.

"I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff," he revealed. "But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine."

"I blew my load early," Harington, 31, confessed. "I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early."

Leslie's character, Ygritte, was killed off the show in season six. The 31-year-old actress is now starring on The Good Fight, while Jon Snow is now romancing Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen -- but Harington and Leslie taking their romance off-screen is all good in Clarke's book.

"My goodness! You know, we like to spread the love on our show. It's a beautiful thing," she told ET in 2016. "She's one of my best friends, so it's good."

And in 2017, Harington couldn't help but gush to ET about how he found a real-life love connection on GoT.

“I think that's the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven,” he said. “I mean, it's mad. It's such a special thing. I'm so privileged.”

See more on the couple in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke & More 'Game of Thrones' Stars Arrive for Kit Harington & Rose Leslie's Wedding

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Set a Wedding Date

Rose Leslie Refuses to Let Fiance Kit Harington Read 'Game of Thrones' Scripts Around Her

Related Gallery