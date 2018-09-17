Issa Rae Looks Like a Modern-Day Cinderella at 2018 Emmys

Issa Rae gave off modern-day Cinderella vibes at the 2018 Emmys.

The Insecure star, who is nominated in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, served up a dose of daytime elegance in a custom Vera Wang Collection ensemble. The pale blue silk jumpsuit featured a plunging neckline, with a split-away skirt and a hand-sewn crystal embellished bodice.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with the Emmy-nominated actress while on the red carpet, where she dished that her outfit took "100 hours" to embellish the crystals on her dress.

"It's Vera Wang. She designed my dress last year and this year she hooked me up," Rae shared. "I'm expensive. Someone said I look expensive. I was like, 'Nobody's ever told me that before."

Her "expensive" look also featured stunning Piaget diamonds, including a limelight tonneau XL-shape bracelet watch, ring and rose earrings. Her shimmering blue and olive eye shadow added to her overall radiant Emmys look.

