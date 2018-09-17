Mandy Moore was a beauty in black and gold on the 2018 Emmys red carpet.

The This Is Us actress paired the custom metallic, sheeny V-neck dress by Rodarte with strappy black heels and glitzy, linear drop earrings by Harry Winston, finished with her signature loose brunette waves.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The star shared moments of her getting ready in her home on Instagram Stories and got playful with the adorable bunny filter as she was en route in the car.

Moore snapped a pic with the dapper men of Queer Eye on the red carpet -- and then told ET's Nancy O'Dell, "Honestly, I feel like I can go home."

"The night is won," she added. "You don't need to win an Emmy if you get the approval of the Queer Eye guys. That gives me life force."

