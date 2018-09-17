'Westworld' Star Angela Sarafyan Dazzles on 2018 Emmys Red Carpet

We must be dreaming, because Angela Sarafyan's 2018 Emmys look is just too good to be true.

The Westworldstar slayed the red carpet at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Monday, stunning in a black-and-white Christian Siriano gown. The HBO series is nominated for Best Drama at the awards show.

The actress let the dazzling dress shine, accessorizing her ensemble with simple, elegant earrings and a matching ring on her right hand. Sarafyan pulled her hair back in a low ponytail, and kept her makeup neutral to complete the look, which was a far cry from her character, Clementine's, costumes on Westworld.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Season two of Westworld ended with the total destruction of the forge -- leaving Clementine and most of the other hosts dead. The shocking finale opened the door (pun intended) for a total reset on the series, and questions about who we'll see in the new world.

While not much is known about the new season, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul revealed on Thursday that he'll be joining the sci-fi series.

"I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld," he tweeted, as fans expressed their excitement.

See more on Westworld in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 Emmys: See the Red Carpet Arrivals!

2018 Emmys: How to Watch, Who's Presenting and Everything Else You Need to Know

Emmys 2018: John Legend, Samira Wiley and Other Notable First-Timer Winners

Related Gallery