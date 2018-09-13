Aaron Paul Joins 'Westworld' Season 3

Jesse Pinkman is heading to Westworld! Well, not really, but Aaron Paul is.

The Breaking Bad alum is joining the HBO series' third season, according to multiple reports. Deadline was first to report the news.

Details of Paul's character and how long his arc is are being kept under wraps. Westworld was renewed for season three on May 1, a week after season two premiered.

ET has reached out to HBO for comment.

The season two finale of Westworld set the stage for a major reset, with many of the hosts left dead, and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) making her escape to the real world in Charlotte's (Tessa Thompson) body -- with control units for just a couple of hosts.

"I wasn't expecting it to go that way, and to know that there's an entrance and an arrival in the real world by our folks has my interest the most piqued," Jimmi Simpson, who plays William, recently told ET. "I can't wait to see what happens."

Paul, who most recently starred on Hulu's The Path, is currently a series regular on Apple’s upcoming drama anthology, Are You Sleeping? See more on the actor in the video below.

