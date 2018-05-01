'Westworld' Renewed for Season 3

These violent delights won't end with season two.

Westworldhas been renewed for a third season, HBO announced via press release on Tuesday. The news comes just over a week after the show's second season premiere.

"It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloys said in a statement. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

Westworld was the most-nominated series at the 2017 Emmy Awards, and took home three awards at the show last September. In a recent interview with ET, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood said she was "blown away" by the scripts for the show's second season.

"I thought, OK, well, let's see how we ease back into this, you know? But they waste no time. I mean, we hit the ground running in a way that I don't think anybody saw coming," she said.

See more on the series in the video below.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

