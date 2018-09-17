'This Is Us' Men Step Out in Style at 2018 Emmys

The This Is Us men are not only talented, they're also dapper dressers.

Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia and the rest of the show's stylish actors were among the best-dressed gentlemen at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

Brown, who portrays Randall on the hit NBC drama and is nominated in the Lead Actor in a Drama category, was smokin' in an elegant black suit, which he paired with a white button-up, white handkerchief, black bow tie and black dress shoes. The 42-year-old actor accessorized his look with dark sunglasses, a sleek Chopard watch and cufflinks.

Jack Pearson himself, Ventimiglia, who is also competing in the Lead Actor category with his co-star, opted for a while suit jacket with a white shirt that featured black buttons, a black bow tie and dark slacks.

Hartley, who stars as Kevin, looked sleek in a Giorgio Armani olive green toned, two-button peak lapel tuxedo trimmed in satin with a classic white evening shirt and a bow tie.

The actor's mini-me's also looked equally dashing. Younger Kevin, Parker Bates, stood out from the crowd in a velvet burgundy blazer with striped slacks, while teenage Kevin, Logan Shroyer, caught the camera's attention in a shimmering black blazer with a white shirt and black dress pants.

Meanwhile, Lonnie Chavis, mini Randall, took a style cue from Ventimiglia and also sported a white suit jacket with black trimming, a black bow tie and black slacks.

