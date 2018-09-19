Heidi Klum is proud of her friend, Mel B.

The 45-year-old supermodel and TV personality spoke with ET’s Denny Directo at the live taping of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday about Mel B previously announcing that she's entering rehab.

“To me, she seems [to be] doing really well,” Klum told ET. “Yeah, spirit is up. She’s excited to come to work. We’re having a good time together. I think she’s good.”

This comes after the 43-year-old singer and AGT judge announced in August that she was planning to check herself into a facility in September. At the the time, Mel B told Lea Michele, who was filling in on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the real reason behind her decision was not for an addiction per say.

"No, I’m not an alcoholic. No, I’m not a sex addict. I was with the same person for 10 years,” she said. “It was quite a turmoil, very intense… I do suffer a lot from PTSD.”

In late August, more of the singer’s fellow judges lent their support ahead of her stint in rehab.

“She’s a very strong, wonderful lady who’s battled what a lot of people battle,” Howie Mandel told ET at the time. “I’m just amazed at how she can show up and be a true professional and just a wonderful person who is entertaining and I’m thrilled and I feel lucky that I get to sit beside her and that America gets to enjoy her and watch her and listen to her.”

Simon Cowell echoed those sentiments, adding, “Mel’s a trooper… she comes to the show, leaves everything behind, focuses on the contestant. That’s a true professional.”

The America’s Got Talent finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

