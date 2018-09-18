Courtney Hadwin is a powerhouse!

The 14-year-old English singer once again left it all on the stage, shocking the crowd and judges during her performance on Tuesday's America's Got Talent finals. Wearing a burgundy and gold brocade suit, Hadwin brought the house down with an unexpected rendition of the Tina Turner classic "River Deep Mountain High."

The powerful rendition was definitely her most confident yet, and it left the judges, Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, on their feet. Hadwin's spectacular vocals mixed with her quirky and eccentric dance moves were the perfect way to take her to the next level.

"I love everything about you! I love your look, I love your style, I love your voice, I love your performance," Mandel marveled. "I think the world does too! We are watching a superstar in the making right here on America's Got Talent."

Cowell echoed Mandel's comments, gushing about the rising star's unique talents.

"I always say the most important part of being a star is being remembered, and that's what you do," Cowell added. "Every time you perform, people are going to remember you. You're going to inspire people, you're gonna tell a whole new generation what rock and roll is all about."

"You're more than a great singer," he continued. "You're more like a trendsetter. Without people like you, we don't look good."

Klum, on her end, hinted at a possible win for Hadwin on tomorrow's season 13 finale.

"The teenagers have been winning America's Got Talent. If you remember, last it was Darci Lynne [Farmer], the year before that it was Grace VanderWaal," Klum expressed. "Maybe it will be you tomorrow!"

Hadwin has impressed the AGT crowd ever since she earned a Golden Buzzer for her rendition of Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle" in the auditions. Continuing to blow everyone away, she then covered James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" and captivated the crowd last week with her performance of Stepphenwolf's "Born to Be Wild."

ET previously spoke with Hadwin and the judges about the younger singer's incredible talents.

"When I'm on stage and I feel the music, it kinda sometimes just changes," Hadwin explained. See more on the singer in the video below.

Fans will find out if Hadwin wins the top prize during the America's Got Talent finale results show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

