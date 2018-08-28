Following the revelation that Mel B is planning on entering rehab after the conclusion of this season of America's Got Talent, the performer's AGT family is doing everything they can to support their friend and co-star.

Tuesday's new live episode was the first to air since the news broke, though the former Spice Girls star made no reference to her announcement during the broadcast. However, after the show, Mel B's fellow judges opened up to ET about her struggles.

"She’s a very strong, wonderful lady whose battled what a lot of people battle," fellow judge Howie Mandel told ET's Denny Directo after Tuesday's show.

"I'm just amazed at how she can show up and be a true professional and just a wonderful person who is entertaining and I'm thrilled and I feel lucky that I get to sit beside her and that America gets to enjoy her and watch her and listen to her," Mandel added.

While it was originally reported by a number of tabloids that Mel B was seeking treatment for alcohol and sex addiction, the singer shot down those rumors during an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and explained that she's looking to get help dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder associated with her father's death last year and her subsequent divorce from Stephen Belafonte.

Mandel said that he is ready and willing to help Mel B with "whatever she needs from me."

"I hope that she would reach out and I'll reach out to her," he shared. "She's a friend and I think we have to be there for our friends and people we admire. And she's certainly someone I admire and whatever she wants from me and needs from me, I'm there for her."

Heidi Klum shared similar sentiments, telling ET, "I'm her friend and I've been her friend for a really long time and I'm always going to be there for her and help her with whatever she needs help in."

As for Simon Cowell -- who has famously had something of a contentious relationship with Mel B -- the outspoken English TV personality said he has "a lot of respect" for her work ethic and professionalism.

"Mel's a trooper… she comes to the show, leaves everything behind, focuses on the contestant. That is a true professional," Cowell told ET. "She's so professional, it's all about the contestants with her, so a lot of respect for her."

While Mel B didn't do press interviews after the show, she opened up to Ellen's guest host Lea Michele, and explained the reason for her upcoming rehab stint.

"I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book [Brutally Honest]," Mel B shared. "I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict."

