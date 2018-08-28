Mel B Explains Why She's Really Checking Herself Into Rehab

Mel B is opening up about her upcoming rehab treatment.

The former Spice Girl appears on Wednesday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she candidly clarifies why she's planning to check herself into a facility next month.

Though many outlets reported this week that she was getting help for alcohol and sex addiction, Mel B says it's actually for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"Well, it kind of got a little bit skewed with. Let's put it that way," Mel B tells guest host Lea Michele in a sneak peek clip from the episode. "I’ve been in therapy since my father got diagnosed with cancer nine years ago. My therapy changed a little bit because I was in a very intense relationship, which you can all read about in my book [Brutally Honest]."

"I do address a lot of those issues. But you know, no, I'm not an alcoholic. No, I'm not a sex addict," she continues. "I was with the same person [ex-husband Stephen Belafonte] for 10 years and that was quite a turmoil, very intense. That's all I can say about it. I’d like to say a lot more, but let's just keep it PC. But yeah, I address a lot of those issues and I did kind of have to ease my pain. And I do suffer a lot from PTSD."

Mel B's best friend, Gary Madatyan, echoed those statements while chatting with ET on Tuesday.

"She's not sex addicted at all," he claimed. "She's working on herself. She's currently and has been seeking therapy for PTSD for roughly four to five weeks. She's on top of it. She sees a therapist in Los Angeles."

Madatyan also said that Mel B's three kids -- Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and Madison, 6 -- are "her focus" at the moment.

"She's a very good mother," he raved. "She takes her kids to piano and gymnastics, and the four of them do a lot of activities together."

"Her book is coming out, which says a lot about her life," he added. "People really don’t know what she went through. Actually, when you read her book, it will be more clear what she's going through right now."

Mel B is currently a judge on America's Got Talent, and will most likely enter rehab in the U.K. for continued help on PTSD as soon as the season wraps, Madatyan told ET.

And in a statement to The Sun on Sunday, Mel B explained how she arrived at such a difficult decision following her divorce from Belafonte last year.

"I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy [program] in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British and I know that will work best for me," the statement read. "The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” she told the publication. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life."

"Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel," the statement continued. "But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol -- it is underneath all that. I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do -- but I am dealing with it. I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mel B Reveals She's Going to Rehab for Alcohol and Sex Addiction

Mel B Says She Wrote the Rap Lyrics to Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' While on the Toilet

Mel B Dishes on Meeting Prince Harry as a Kid Ahead of Royal Wedding (Exclusive)

Related Gallery