Mel B Dishes on Meeting Prince Harry as a Kid Ahead of Royal Wedding (Exclusive)

Mel B is dishing on Prince Harry's childhood!

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the Spice Girl as she and her fellow America's Got Talent judges hit the red carpet at NBC's Summer Press Day on Wednesday, where she opened up about meeting Harry long before he was preparing to marry Meghan Markle.

"Oh, they're great," she gushed of Harry and his older brother, Prince William. "They're great kids."



The 42-year-old singer first met Harry in November 1997, when she and the Spice Girls performed in South Africa. One month later, Prince Charles brought Harry and Charles to the premiere of Spice World.

"We'd go over to their house and have peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," Mel B revealed. "And we would have beans on toast."

PA Images via Getty Images

While Mel B played coy on whether she'd be attending Harry's May 19 wedding to Markle, Howie Mandel happily opened up about his history with the Suits star -- who was a model on the Mandel-hosted Deal or No Deal.

"Yes, [I knew she was a star]," he expressed. "I called her Duchess. She knows that."

"I said, 'Duchess, open the case," Mandel added. "Just call it game show host intuition."

America's Got Talent returns May 29 on NBC. Keep up with all of ET's coverage of the royal wedding right here as we count down to May 19.

