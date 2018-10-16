It may be fall, but the sun is still warm and shining in Los Angeles.

Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up every last bit of the heat, flaunting her incredible fit figure by wearing a teeny tiny bikini. In a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star showed off her best assets in a black string two piece while jumping on a trampoline.

Simply captioning the Instagram slideshow with a heart, the mother of three -- who is rumored to be dating 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat -- is definitely living her best life.

Kourtney has never been shy about showing some skin, just last week she posted a series of bikini shots taken by her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. "Sometimes you need a day away, pics by Kenny," she captioned the pics.

When not taking some time for herself, the eldest Kardashian has been frequently spotted out with Sabbat. The pair was were last photographed leaving an Off-White event in Beverly Hills last week. Kourtney was first linked with the Grown-ish actor last month after a PDA-filled night in Chicago.

While the two are spending quite a bit of time together, a source told ET last month that the dating rumors between the pair are "totally bogus" and that she is "happily single."

"Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that," the source said. "Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

