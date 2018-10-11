Kourtney Kardashian is spending some time with her rumored new man!

The 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted leaving an Off-White event at Gagosian Gallery in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday. While departing the venue, Kourtney was hanging on 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat.

Sabbat sported an all-black look and silver jewelry for the event, while Kourtney opted to be more daring with a see-through tank, black bra and snakeskin-print pants. With her hair in a middle part in a low bun and wearing a simple cross necklace, Kourtney's best accessory was her huge smile.

The model and reality star were first linked last month after a PDA-filled night on the town in Chicago. A few weeks later, the pair were seen out again in Los Angeles, California. Then, earlier this month, Kourtney and Luka spent time with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her rumored boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

While the two are spending quite a bit of time together, a source told ET last month that the dating rumors between the pair are "totally bogus."

"Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that," the source said. "Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

"Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment," the source added. "Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family.”

