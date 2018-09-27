Luka Sabbat is already riding shotgun in Kourtney Kardashian's car.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the 20-year-old model were spotted getting into Kardashian's car after they grabbed a bite with friends at Crossroads vegan restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old reality star wore an all-black ensemble that consisted of bike shorts, long-sleeve shirt and mules. Meanwhile, Sabbat donned a white tee, leather jacket, black sweatpants and a baseball cap that had the name "Kardashian" emblazoned in gold. Cameras took notice of the twosome, and once inside Kardashian's luxury vehicle, the grown-ish actor tried to shield his face.

Their latest outing comes a day after the mother of three was snapped grabbing a matcha latte with a Younes Bendjima look-alike.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Sabbat have already been spotted on multiple outings together, including a PDA-filled night in Chicago and dinner in Los Angeles. However, a source told ET last week that the reports that they are involved are "completely bogus."

"Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that," the source said. "Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

"Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment," the source added. "Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family.”

