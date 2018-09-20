Kourtney Kardashian Takes Aim at Kris Jenner Over Past Affair

Some long-dormant issues are surging back to life on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In a clip for the new episode, Khloe Kardashian sits down with Kourtney Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, to attempt to work through some type of disagreement. Khloe sounds as though she’s convinced that her older sister has an old grudge against Kris.

"For some reason, you do not give mom the benefit of the doubt ever from your childhood," Khloe tells Kourtney. "And it's really unfair. You only remember with Todd, or this or that."

This is a reference to Todd Waterman, the man who had an affair with Kris, ultimately leading to her separation from the kids’ father, Robert Kardashian. However, Kourtney is quick to push back at Khloe’s assertion.

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney says, clearly annoyed. When Kris attempts to draw a parallel between Waterman and Kourtney’s then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, Kourtney once again corrects the record, in her eyes.

"I'm actually not married and I'm not having an affair," she says. "You can't compare one to the other, that's absolutely not true."

Then, Kourtney offers this statement to viewers in a confessional: “I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mother about it. I think it’s like we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something really that my mom can fix.”

What exactly has come between Kris and her eldest daughter? Perhaps Kourtney remembers her mother’s affair better than her siblings do and hasn’t made peace with it. But that doesn’t explain the discussion of Bendjima.

"I'm just saying, sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age," Khloe suggests. "I'm just saying, don't be so hard on your mom."

New episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians air on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!

