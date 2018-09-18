ET's Kristen Gill talked everything Kardashian with the famous family's cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Simon Ourian, at the 2018 Beautycon.

The man behind the newest non-surgical procedures for gorgeous, age-defying skin dished on the stars' impact on the industry and how going the "natural" route is now in.

So what's the deal with Kylie Jenner removing her lip fillers? While the doctor couldn't tell us if he was involved or not, he said having the option to do so is a good thing.

"I think at any stage of life, for anyone, it’s going to be different, but it’s nice that we have options," he says. "We can make your lips bigger or smaller if you want to do so."

Seems like the more natural look has been the latest trend for his patients, à la Kim's subtly aging-backward complexion.

"I think most people are looking to become more and more natural-looking and have more of a softer look as opposed to a very exaggerated look, which probably 10 years ago, seven years ago, was in," Dr. Ourian notes. "But now most people want to just maintain and look, kind of have a nude makeup look and that’s the look that everybody is going [for], going with cosmetics procedures as well."

Dr. Ourian praises the KUWTK stars for bringing more awareness about cosmetic dermatology.

"They’ve been in my life for the past seven or eight years, so obviously every year has been fantastic -- the whole industry has changed," he says. "The whole industry has become better with people being more aware of the things that we can do, also being aware of the things that are good for you and not so good for you, so it has been fantastic for me personally and fantastic for the whole cosmetic industry."

