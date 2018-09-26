Juice break!

Kourtney Kardashian seems to be enjoying her single life. The 39-year-old reality star was spotted outside of Alfred’s in West Hollywood with a mystery man on Tuesday.

The mother of three went casual for the day date in light wash jeans, short black mule heels, and a black T-shirt. She paired the look with some tiny black shades and wore her hair down.

By her side was a tall, dark and handsome gentleman who shared a striking resemblance to Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Kourney and Younes split in August after two years together, and since then, she’s been rumored to be dating model pal Luka Sabbat. However, a source has told ET that those reports are “completely bogus.”

Backgrid

Getty Images

“Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka,” the source said earlier this month. “They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that. Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

The source added that Kourtney is "happily single."

For more with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Is 'Very Happily Single' Despite Luka Sabbat Dating Rumors, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Aim at Kris Jenner Over Past Affair

Kourtney Kardashian Shows PDA With Model Luka Sabbat

Related Gallery