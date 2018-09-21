Kourtney Kardashian isn't jumping into another relationship.

A source tells ET that reports claiming the reality star is dating model Luka Sabbat are "completely bogus," despite their recent outings together.

"Kourtney is 100 percent not dating Luka. They have some friends in common and have become friends, but it’s nothing more than that," the source says. "Any reports that state otherwise are completely bogus.”

"Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment," the source adds. "Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family.”

Kardashian, 39, and Sabbat, 20, was photographed enjoying several outings together last week. Last Friday, the two were spotted at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles, and on Saturday, they headed out to the grand opening of TAO Chicago.

The pair continued the night at FOUND Hotel in Chicago, where an eyewitness told ET that Kardashian and Sabbat cozied up a little. "[They were] loving on each other, sitting together, holding hands," the eyewitness said.

Kardashian called it quits with her last boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in August. See more on their breakup in the video below.

