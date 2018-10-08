It's a Kardashian double date!

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted with 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat at Soho House in Malibu, California, along with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and Jenner's rumored on-and-off fling, model Anwar Hadid. Kardashian was all smiles next to Sabbat, rocking a plain white long-sleeved T-shirt and black slacks. Meanwhile, Sabbat wore a button-up shirt and white jeans.

As for Jenner and Hadid, they also kept it casual, with Hadid sporting a hoodie and Jenner wearing a green long-sleeved T-shirt.

Kardashian and Sabbat were first linked in September, when they were spotted partying together first at The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles, and then at TAO Chicago's grand opening the very next day. The pair continued the night at the grand opening of FOUND Hotel in Chicago, where the two were seen getting cozy at the Blind Dragon inside the hotel. An eyewitness told ET that Kardashian and Sabbat showed some PDA.

"[They were] loving on each other, sitting together, holding hands," the eyewitness said.

Still, a source recently told ET that Kardashian is "happily single" after splitting from 25-year-old Younes Bendjima in August.

"Kourtney is very happily single, she is not dating anyone at the moment," the source said. "Her focus, as always, continues to be her children and her family.”

As for 22-year-old Jenner and 19-year-old Hadid -- the brother of Jenner's close friends, Bella and Gigi Hadid -- a source told ET in June that they were "nothing serious" after they were snapped kissing. She was last linked to NBA star Ben Summons but was spotted with Hadid again last month amid rumors that her relationship with Simmons was dying down.

"Kendall is best friends with Anwar's sisters, Gigi and Bella, and she respects them tremendously," the source told ET in June. "Kendall would never want to do anything to put her relationship with Anwar's sisters in jeopardy. Kendall and Anwar have known each other for years and have always been flirtatious and this is just another sign of that. The two enjoy one another's company and things could change, but for now, it's nothing serious."

Jenner recently opened up on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashiansabout her "ugly" years. Watch below:

