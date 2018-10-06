Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Hater Who Says She 'Never' Works

Kourtney Kardashian is all about that work hard, play hard lifestyle. However, she's not playing around when her work ethic is questioned.

The mother of three posted sultry bikini snaps of herself on Instagram on Friday, which she captioned, "Sometimes you need a day away." One follower, however, saw an opportunity to take shots at Kourtney. "But sis you never work lmao," they wrote.

It didn't take long for the reality star to clap back at her hater, writing, "Let me respond to you with all the time I have... oh wait, my attorney's on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN ofKeeping Up With the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I'm raising 3 amazing children."

"God bless you and your worry about me," she concluded.

During a recent interview on Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kim Kardashian revealed that Kourtney was actually the most reluctant to appear on Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- but has since become one of the show's most honest stars.

“Kourtney was like, ‘I really don’t want to do it. So fine, I’ll just show everything because I don’t care what anyone thinks about me,’” Kim said. “... She actually gave so much of herself because she genuinely doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her, so she was like, ‘OK, I don’t really care.’ She really doesn’t [care]."

Kim jokingly added, "She should sometimes.”

