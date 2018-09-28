Kim Kardashian Reveals Scott Disick Wants Another Baby With Kourtney

Kim Kardashian West is revealing some of Scott Disick's secrets!

In a sneak peek of Sunday's all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- which airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! -- Kim tells her friend, Larsa Pippen, that Scott wants more kids with Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Though they're not currently dating, Scott and Kourtney have been together on and off for years and share three children -- Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

"Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby [...] with Kourtney," Kim, 37, tells Larsa. "I think he just wants one more... And she wants one more!"

Larsa, 44, offers her two cents, telling Kim, "If they both want to have more kids, like, why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous."

Kim points out an obvious flaw in the plan, noting that Scott, 35, and Kourtney, 39, were both in relationships at the time of filming; the former is currently dating Sofia Richie and the latter was previously with Younes Bendjima, though they split in August.

"I mean, it's like Scott has a girlfriend and Kourtney has a boyfriend. We get it," Kim says. "So they don't even have to have sex. It could be like IVF."

"It's just so much easier to have the same dad, I think," Larsa agrees.

Unsure what to do, Kim fires off an email to the rest of the family to gauge their reaction to the shocking news.

"If she's gonna have another baby why don't they just have one together?" Kim questions in the confessional. "Even if they're not together... I think that I do hold on to this, like, hope of Kourtney and Scott just because I'm so used to them being together."

The news about Scott and Kourtney makes Kim reflect on her relationship and children with husband, Kanye West.

"I mean I would want all my four kids with the same person," Kim reveals. "When I got pregnant with North I had no idea if Kanye and I were going to end up together. I was like, 'We can break up, but let me at least have some sperm so I can have another one and [North] can have siblings.'"

While reminiscing on her life, Kim gets a call from her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who informs her that she included Kourtney on the email she sent out.

"Wait, what email? The one that I just sent about the baby? No f*cking way," Kim exclaims.

"Yes! I knew you didn't f*cking mean to leave her on," Khloe, 34, laments.

Earlier this month, Scott apologized to Kourtney after introducing their children to his girlfriend. Watch the video below to see how he handled the situation:

