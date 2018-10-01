Scott Disick Denies Wanting to Have More Kids With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick may not be eager to be a father of four after all.

During Sunday night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!, Scott denied Kim Kardashian West's claim that he's hoping to have a fourth child with Kourtney Kardashian, his ex and mother of his three children.

“No, that’s not true,” the 35-year-old reality star when addressing whether he'd want to have a fourth child after already being a dad to Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

He also discussed the matter more with Kourtney's other sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“No, it was more along the lines of her saying how boring Kourtney was and if she was doing anything right she would have another kid with you," Scott explained of what Kim, 37, had told him. "You know how it is. When somebody in the family is super passionate about something, you just gotta kinda pretend you’re with it even if you have no idea what they’re really talking about.”

The drama started when Kim said that Scott told her he wanted another baby. Kim decided she needed family input into how to handle the situation, so she emailed the group with her news. She accidentally left Kourtney on the email, who was none too pleased that Kim was getting involved.

"Honestly, I don't even want to look at her after the whole email situation," Kourtney, 39, told her mom, Kris Jenner, and Khloe.

"I don't think she wants to hurt your feelings," Kris, 62, responded. "I think she just communicates differently."

"Don't even say anything, 'cause there's somebody in this situation who's right and who's wrong. You're not gonna try to make this an equal thing," Kourtney fired back. "... She did something really malicious, backstabbing and actually evil. Going behind someone's back? It's not OK, it's not something I will accept in my life."

At the end of the episode, Scott revealed that Kim had twisted his words and promised Kourtney he "would not go and call up your family and say I want to knock you up."

The former couple seem to be on good terms following the tense episode, as they were spotted out and about in New York City over the weekend with their kids. The pair were likely in New York to support Kim's husband, Kanye West, who performed on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, Scott's girlfriend, Sofia Richie, was lounging by the pool in Malibu, California.

Scott and Sofia's relationship has caused some more drama with Kourtney. Watch the video below to see why Scott recently had to apologize to the mother of his kids:

