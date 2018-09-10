Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner Stun in Steamy Poolside Pic

Summer lives on for Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner!

The sexy pair soaked up some rays while enjoying mother-daughter time in a photo posted by Kourtney on social media on Monday.

In the skin-baring snap, the two seductively pose while lying on white loungers next to a wall of pretty greenery.

While Kris, 62, wears a bold, red-and-black striped one-piece and straw sun hat, Kourtney flaunts her fit figure in a plaid bikini, accessorizing with bright red sunglasses.

“Sometimes you gotta bag the boss up,” Kourtney, 39, captioned the photo on Instagram.

The relaxation vibes come after tense times on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Sunday’s episode showing Kourtney furious after finding out her ex, Scott Disick, introduced their kids to his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, without her knowledge.

He later apologized, with Kourtney then showing some compassion.

“I did see his side a bit,” Kourtney concluded during the episode. “Because I said, ‘I feel like you’re doing things selfishly.’ And he said, ‘I’m doing things for myself, but also because it makes me happy and I’m putting that onto the kids. I don’t want to lie to them and I don’t want them to think that I’m not being truthful about certain things.’”

See more on the Kardashians below.

RELATED CONTENT:



NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Many Post-Baby Pounds She Has Left to Lose

NEWS: Scott Disick Apologizes to Emotional Kourtney Kardashian After Introducing Sofia Richie to Their Kids

NEWS: Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Is Already Showing Cousin True the Ropes

Related Gallery