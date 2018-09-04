Contrary to what Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian are speculating on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian seems perfectly content living her glamorous life with her famous family by her side.

The 39-year-old mother of three was featured on her sister Kim’s Instagram Stories on Monday, helping to prepare for the family’s Labor Day BBQ.

“Kourtney made the guac, you guys!” Kim narrates in the clip, before panning the camera away from the massive bowl of dip.

"Wait, you gotta show the guac!” Kourtney insists.

"OK, hold on, Kourtney made this delicious guac,” Kim reiterated, zooming in on the dish.

@kourtneykardash A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Sep 3, 2018 at 7:22pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Sep 3, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Kourtney also showed off her efforts on her own account, writing, “Just made my mom’s guacamole, only for @kendalljenner.”

In the clip, Kourtney is rocking a white bikini top and matching tiny white shades, while standing next to her model sister, Kendall Jenner, who is sporting a tangerine-colored bikini top.

The group gathering is a far cry from how Kourtney has been behaving on recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The eldest sister has been feuding with her siblings on the reality series over the family’s obligations, even threatening not to be home with her kids for Christmas.

“Do you think it’s, like, a cry for help, a cry for attention? Is she the new Rob?” Kim pondered on a recent episode.

For Labor Day, the family also had a visit from a famous friend — Bella Hadid — who helped out in the kitchen.

@bellahadid A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimkardashiansnap) on Sep 3, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT

“OK, Bella is on the watermelon,” Kim says as she zooms in on the 21-year-old model cutting up slices of the fruit. "Is this not the most professional watermelon slices ever and it’s her first time!”

Hadid also dons a white bikini top, covering it up with a cropped white jacket.

Instagram Stories

Kendall also shared photos and videos from the day on her account, posting a clip of Bella playing beer pong with the watermelon-flavored vodka the group made.

