Khloe Kardashian is opening up about losing the baby weight!

On Monday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she's still working on losing a total of 50 pounds following the birth of her daughter, True, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, back in April.

"I was so shocked when I lost 33 pounds of baby weight in the first three months," she wrote on her app, Khloe With a K. "I really thought it would be more of a challenge since I've struggled with my weight my entire life. I'm the queen of yo-yoing."

Though she's lost well over half of the weight, Khloe is having a hard time losing the last few pounds.

"True's almost 5 months old now and I'm really close to my goal, but I'm plateauing. Now it's sooooo hard!!! I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight. When I asked you guys for tips on Twitter, I got so much great advice. Thank you," she wrote. "I have about 17 pounds of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up."

Khloe continued by explaining the steps she's still taking to shed the weight.

"I'm still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I'm just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy," she wrote. "I know I'll hit my fitness goal—and it will feel sooooo good!"

This isn't the first time the reality star has opened up about her post-baby body! In between sharing some bikini pics, Khloe has also discussed the specific things she's doing to lose weight.

"Monday is cardio day, the one that Khloé did not love at the beginning (but she kind of appreciates it now). She calls it Black Monday, LOL," Khloe's trainer, Joe Bouraima, wrote on her app back in June. "Tuesday through Sunday we work full body with a little bit of cardio, like HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)."

Khloe also revealed the diet that her nutritionist provided for her.

"I'm currently on a low-carb diet that my nutritionist, Dr. Goglia, gave me," Khloe wrote on her app at the time. "It has lots of protein, so I'm able to go all out at the gym, but the best part is that I'm never hungry because I'm always eating!"

