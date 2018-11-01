Kylie Jenner is all about the Halloween fun this year! But last year, the then-pregnant star kept her celebrations under wraps.

Jenner, who stayed out of the spotlight for the majority of her pregnancy, still managed to have some fun with her pal, Jordyn Woods, last Halloween and on Wednesday she shared some footage of her baby bump from the event.

At the time, Jenner and Woods had only posted a photo together from the chest up, not revealing the reality star’s six-month baby bump in the process.

In the clip, the cosmetics queen is wearing a skin-tight white mini dress with her hair sprayed white and in a high ponytail and large angel wings. Woods is dressed in a red latex suit as the devil.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s ensemble is reminiscent of her recent Victoria’s Secret Angels costume, which she and her sisters shared on social media earlier this week.

Jenner has also dressed up as a pink butterfly with her baby daughter, Stormi, and a Barbie doll, plastic box and all. For this Halloween, she also dressed as “Stormi Weather” with her daughter in a gold outfit as she wore a white cloud dress and help up a lightning bolt in the cute pic.

She also attended her sister Kendall Jenner’s 23rd birthday party on Wednesday night dressed as the pineapple Fanta girl in a group costume with some friends.

For more from Kardashian-Jenner clan, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Dresses as Barbie for Halloween After Her Doll-Themed 21st Birthday Party

Kylie Jenner and Baby Stormi Rock Matching Butterfly Halloween Costumes: Pics!

Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Photo of Herself and Her Mini-Me Stormi

Related Gallery