Kylie Jenner Shares Baby Photo of Herself and Her Mini-Me Stormi

Stormi Webster got it from her mama!

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share adorable shots of herself and her 8-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The tiny tots look nearly identical in the pics, with Stormi rocking a pink onesie and tennis shoes and Kylie wearing an all-pink look with a headband. In the shot, both girls have slightly bewildered looks on their faces as they look away from the camera.

"My baby and me," the proud mom, 21, wrote alongside the pics with the addition of three heart eye emojis.

The lookalike photos come after an eventful week for the mother-daughter duo, who, along with Travis Scott -- Kylie's boyfriend and Stormi's dad -- went to a pumpkin patch for some family fun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared pics of their outing on social media, where the group seemed to have a great time. They hung out on hay, sat among pumpkins and loved on Stormi all day long.

Kylie and her young brood aren't the only members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan to get in on fall activities! Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian recently brought their daughters to a pumpkin patch, where Khloe dressed up her 6-month-old daughter True as a Jack-o-lantern. Penelope Disick, Kourtney's daughter, also had a fun day, even posing with a mini donkey.

