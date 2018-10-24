Kylie Jenner is opening up about being "insecure" about her body since delivering her daughter, Stormi, back in February.

In a sneak peek of Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie decides to clean out her closet to get rid of stuff she believes will never fit her again. Her older sister, Kim Kardashian West, stops by with some words of wisdom for the new mom.

"Nothing in my closet fits me," Kylie, 21, laments, before Kim compliments her by saying she looks "really skinny."

"Thank you," Kylie accepts. "I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I'm not going to fit into a 25 jean ever again."

After a recent photo shoot, Kylie admits to feeling "a little insecure" about her post-baby body, telling Kim, "I feel like my hips have just spread..."

"To the point of no return," Kim, 38, finishes.

"Yeah. My favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again," Kylie says.

Kim expresses her understanding about dealing with "curves," just before Kylie calls out trolls.

"I feel like some people don't get it," Kylie says. "Like some people are just body shamers."

"Trust me, I get it. But the pressure to snap back, it took me a good six to eight months. Once I got there I was like, 'OK, I'm never leaving,'" Kim recalls. "I will tell you this: Just wear two pairs of shapewear and get out of the house... I literally would wear sometimes, I'm not joking you, three pairs of shapewear just to get out of the house."

Kim continues, "I know it's, like, really early and Stormi's so little, but you just have to roll with it, you know? You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance. Word from the wise."

Kylie grateful accepts the advice, telling her sister, "Honestly, you do inspire me a lot. If Kim can do it, I can do it."

In an interview with Glamour U.K. last month, Kylie opened up about how her body had changed since welcoming her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

"Pregnancy completely changed my body at a super young age, but I really don’t care," Kylie told the magazine.

“So many negative things come at me all the time. Of course, it does affect me, but you develop a thick skin," she said. "Nothing has lasted so long that I haven’t gotten through it, so whenever a new bad story or rumor emerges, I know it will pass, too. Everything in life is transient.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

