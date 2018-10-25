Kylie Jenner may be the queen of social media and the makeup industry, but she still has her self-conscious moments.

E! just released a new clip for this Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kylie reveals that she had some real reservations about stepping in front of the camera after the birth of her daughter, Stormi.

The sneak peek opens with the entire gang, including Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kris Jenner, all congregating with Kylie in a luxurious double-wide trailer where they're prepping for a big Calvin Klein photo shoot. Naturally, her family is raving about how trim and fit she looks after giving birth -- but she isn’t buying it.

After Khloe remarks that her sister's belly button looks normal once again, Kylie hesitantly responds that it looks “different” now.

“This is gonna be, kinda of, my first photo shoot after Stormi and doing my first few fittings and getting back into it,” the 21-year-old tells the camera. “It’s kind of hard and discouraging.”

In an effort to be supportive, a still-pregnant Khloe draws a comparison between Kylie's figure and her own, revealing that she is 198 pounds. However, Khloe's words do little to help Kylie relax.

Earlier this week, another clip was released for the show's next episode in which Kylie cleans out her closet with Kim, convinced that most of her clothes are useless now.

"I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I'm not going to fit into a 25 jean ever again,” she says. “I feel like my hips have just spread..."

"To the point of no return," Kim finishes before offering some thoughtful words of encouragement.

"I know it's, like, really early and Stormi's so little, but you just have to roll with it, you know?" she said. "You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance. Word from the wise."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Check out the new clip above.

