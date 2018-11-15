Kris Jenner Stumbles Onstage and Khloe Kardashian Can't Stop Laughing

Khloe Kardashian is having a chuckle at her momager’s expense!

On Wednesday, Kris Jenner attended an event that almost went terribly awry. Wearing a sharp orange pantsuit, the 63-year-old TV personality nearly tripped while walking on stage with the event's interviewer. Then, when she got to her chair, she snagged her shoe on the rug, falling awkwardly into her seat.

Kris quickly recovered and even went on as planned, but Khloe, who appears to have been in attendance, decided to make sure that unflattering moment will live on in infamy. She shared a clip of her mother’s almost-fall in her Instagram Stories.

“Oh my gosh,” Khloe captioned the video. “That fall is literally [laughter emojis].”

The post comes just days after E! dropped the promo for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Khloe responds to cheating allegations her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was facing after Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

"I don't have the energy for [this] right now," Khloe says to her family in the clip, voicing her general frustration. "Like, everyone leave me alone."

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, attempts to tell her that the whole family supports her, but Khloe says that the level of publicity surrounding the allegations is compounding the circumstances.

"I appreciate that, I do," Khloe answers. "But it's also, everyone has their own s**t that I know nothing about. And mine is thrown on the public of everything and it's just, it's a lot harder to filter through stuff when it's this public and when I gave birth the following day. It's just too much."

Another clip has also been released for the upcoming episode in which Tristan comes to Khloe's side in the hospital prior to giving birth. In the video, her sister, Kim Kardashian West, playfully makes disgusted faces behind the basketball star's back before finally giving him an awkward hug. This was their first encounter since the cheating allegations surfaced.

The new episode airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

