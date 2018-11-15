Another birthday for the Kardashians!

Dream Kardashian celebrated her second birthday in a big way on Wednesday. The adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna had a fairy-themed party thrown in her honor by her proud aunts — Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality stars took to social media to share sweet photos of the birthday girl and her magical soiree. Dream wore a precious blue dress with white flowers sewn into it, a poofy tulle skirt and a flower crown.

One of the family’s many California mansions was decked out for the affair, with a butterfly-covered fort in the foyer, along with lots of pillows on the ground and a small table for the kids’ snacks. The guests were allowed to help themselves to fairy wings, which were displayed under a sign that read, “Grab your wings… and fly!”

The kiddos were treated to lots of tasty sweets, including a large cake, donuts, ice cream cones, candy and lots of other sweets. Dream seemed most interested in a popsicle in the shape of Bubbles from The Powerpuff Girls cartoon.

Dream also got to meet some grown up fairies, which were hired in full costume for the party. She also got a sparkly blue mini car to ride around in.

It’s certainly not the first time the family has gone all-out for the younger generation. Over the summer, they held several cupcake parties for the newest cousins, Chicago West, True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

And while the family loves spending time with Dream, things aren’t quite as friendly between her parents.

Earlier this month, Rob Kardashian reportedly filed legal documents to lower his $20,000 a-month child support payments. Blac Chyna later posted a video of her fancy cars, writing, “Work Hard, Play Harder!!! My s**t!!! No Help!!! No Child Support!!! Stop the F**king Lies!!!”

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told ET in a statement, “We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support. Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn’t want to support his own baby?"

For more, watch the clip below:

