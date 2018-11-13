Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's legal battle continues.

According to multiple reports on Tuesday, Rob Kardashian has filed legal documents to attempt to lower his child support payments to his ex-fiancee. Rob and Chyna share 2-year-old daughter Dream.

According to The Blast, who was first to report the news, Rob claims he can no longer afford to pay Chyna $20,000 month and is asking for a modification. He's also reportedly claiming that Chyna filing a domestic violence restraining order against him last year severely affected his financial situation, noting that he hasn't appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians since due to the emotional damage of being scrutinized by the media.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Rob going to court to reduce child support has been in the works for more than a year. The outlet alleges that he initially agreed to pay such a high amount in child support so that Chyna would drop her domestic violence restraining order against him and agree to give him joint custody of Dream -- which she did last September -- and now that some time has passed, he is asking to reduce his child support.

Chyna's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, hit back at Rob on Tuesday, telling TMZ, "Rob has deliberately retreated from social media to suppress his income in order to reduce support. What kind of father plays games with supporting his own baby?"

ET has reached out to reps for both Rob and Chyna.

Last September, when the former couple reached a custody agreement and Chyna agreed to drop her domestic abuse case against him, Bloom told ET in part, "Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along ... She will always have the right to go back into court if further incidents of domestic abuse occur."

Although Chyna filed a lawsuit last October against the Kardashian family for "slut-shaming her on social media" and canceling the E! reality show Rob & Chyna, by March it appeared she and Rob were on good terms. Chyna wished Rob a happy 31st birthday on Instagram with a sweet family photo of the three.

In an interview with DailyMailTV last month, Chyna also said she didn't regret her famously stormy relationship with Rob.

"I wouldn't change nothing of Rob & Chyna at all because that was our reality, the good, the bad and whatever else," she said.

"You can look into [Dream's] face and just tell she's made of love," she added. "She's, like, perfect."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Rob has been making big strides in terms of both his health and his relationship with his famous family since stepping away from the spotlight.

“His life is completely different now," the source said, estimating that the former reality star had lost 30-50 pounds. “He needed to completely change his life, things were spiraling out of control for him and his health and relationships were suffering. He needed to refocus.”

The source also noted that Rob has also been spending a lot of time with his sisters -- Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner -- and with their children. Last Friday, Khloe revealed that she and daughter True were staying with Rob and Dream after she had to evacuate her home due to the devastating Woolsey Fire raging through California.

