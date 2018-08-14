Rob Kardashian is living the dream!

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's love for his 1-year-old daughter, Dream, is clear in how he gushes over her on social media. On Tuesday, he shared a brand new pic of his baby girl and her precious smile.

Little Dream, wearing a simple black tank top, cheeses it up in the snap, adorably smiling from ear to ear with one hand covering her mouth. Kardashian, 31, captioned the pic with two smiling angel emojis. He and his ex, Blac Chyna, welcomed Dream in November 2016, but split just a few months later.

Kardashian has remained out of the public eye over the past year, and even skipped his younger sister, Kylie Jenner's, star-studded 21st birthday party last week. He did, however, express his congratulations to the makeup mogul as she graced the cover of Forbes magazine's America’s Richest Self-Made Women issue last month.

"I am so Proud of my baby Sis @KylieJenner 😇😇😇💙💙 keep going 💪💪 i Love You," he tweeted at the time.

The 21-year-old reality star is on track to become the world's youngest self-made millionaire, and while she's received criticism for not being "self-made," her family always has her back.

See what Kim Kardashian West and Kendall and Kris Jenner told ET about the debate in the video below.

